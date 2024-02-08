India TV Sports Wrap on February 8: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India TV Sports Wrap

The ongoing U19 World Cup is reaching its climax as Australia and Pakistan are set to face each other in the semifinal today in Benoni. India have already qualified for the final with a thrilling win over South Africa. Australia skipper Mitchell Marsh has been tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the T20I series against the West Indies. Meanwhile, in the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League season, the matches in Kolkata are set to get underway from today with the opening game to take place between Bengal Warriors and Gujarat Giants. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.

Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

U19 World Cup 2024: Australia and Pakistan set to face in second semi-final

Australia and Pakistan will lock horns against each other in the second semifinal of U19 World Cup at Willowmoore Park in Benoni. Both teams are unbeaten so far in the tournament and the winner will face India in the final that will be played on Sunday (February 11).

Australia captain Mitchell Marsh tests positive for COVID-19, cleared to play first T20I

Mitchell Marsh has become the third Australian cricketer this summer to be tested positive for COVID-19. However, he has been named captain for the T20I series against West Indies starting from February 9 and is set to play the opening game.

Pro Kabaddi: Kolkata leg set to get underway today with match between Bengal Warriors and Gujarat Giants

The 10th season of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) has reached Kolkata and the new leg is set to commence today with the match between Bengal Warriors and Gujarat Giants.

Daryl Mitchell ruled out of second South Africa Test and Australia T20Is

Daryl Mitchell, New Zealand all-rounder, has been ruled out of the upcoming second Test vs South Africa due to a long term foot injury. He will not play the three-match T20I series against Australia with an aim to get fit for the Test series against the same team.

Ravindra Jadeja is 'getting better' ahead of 3rd Test vs England

Ravindra Jadeja missed the second Test against England due to hamstring injury. With exactly a week to go for the third Test in Rajkot, the all-rounder has provided an update on his fitness posting his picture from the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

FIH Pro League: India Women lose 0-3 to Australia, suffer third consecutive loss

The Indian women's hockey team lost 0-3 to Australia in the ongoing FIH Pro League. This is the third consecutive loss for the team and will be looking to end their losing run against the United States on Friday (February 9).

Amit Panghal, Akash qualify for quarterfinals of 75th Strandja Memorial Tournament

Commonwealth Games gold medallist Amit Panghal and national champion Akash have qualified for the quarterfinals of the ongoing 75th Strandja Memorial Boxing Tournament. Amit will face Aldarkhishig Battulga of Mongolia while Akash will take on Mckeever Eugene of Ireland, both on Friday.

South Africa Women beat Australia for the first time in ODIs

Marizanne Kapp's exceptional all-round show helped South Africa beat Australia for the first time in ODIs and level the three-match series. Earlier on the tour, South Africa had also registered their first ever win over the Aussies in T20Is.

SA20 2024: Joburg Super Kings knock Paarl Royals out of the tournament

Joburg Super Kings have knocked out Paarl Royals with a crushing nine-wicket win in the eliminator. They will next face Durban Super Giants in the second qualifier of SA20 2024. The winner of this clash will face the defending champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the final.

Ishan Kishan spotted training with Pandya brothers in Baroda