India TV Sports Wrap on February 25: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Top 10 Trending Sports Stories

RCB begin their WPL 2024 campaign on a winning note

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) began their Women's Premier League campaign with a thrilling 2-run win against the UP Warriorz. RCB defended a middling total of 157 runs riding on Asha Sobhana's five-wicket haul.

Emotional Asha Sobhana scripts history with a fifer at RCB's first home game

S Asha, whose first glimpse everyone saw in the inaugural WPL, was into her work immediately in the second season as the domestic veteran with her control, flight and guile ran through UP Warriorz' line-up. Asha became first Indian bowler in WPL to take a fifer and third overall after Kim Garth and Tara Norris.

Smriti Mandhana gets the superstar welcome

Smriti Mandhana got overwhelmed by the crowd response as she got her first experience of the famed M Chinnaswamy Stadium noise as RCB captain. Mandhana couldn't hear what Mel Jones said to her at the toss and had to wait for the noise to reduce a bit to speak.

England ahead in the fourth Test against India after two days of play

England, after posting 353 runs on the board in the first innings, had India seven down for 219 runs with rookie Shoaib Bashir picking up four wickets by the stumps on Day 2.

Australia win the 3rd T20I by 27 runs on DLS, sweep series 3-0

Australia clean-swept New Zealand 3-0 as their fringe players put their hand up for T20 selection. Australia won the rain-hit clash in Auckland on Sunday, February 25 by 27 runs through DLS method and now have won 100 matches in the format.

Kieron Pollard bats, fields and throws himself around as Karachi Kings inflict 4th loss to Lahore Qalandars

Lahore Qalandars suffered their fourth loss in the 2024 edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) as Karachi Kings chased down 176 runs in a thriller with Kieron Pollard playing a lovely hand of 58 off 33 after having plucked a blinder in the field.

Wanindu Hasaranga slapped with a two-match suspension

Sri Lanka T20 skipper Wanindu Hasaranga has been slapped with two-match suspension after publicly expressing dissent against umpires when he came down heavily on the umpire's call regarding the no-ball in the final over of the third T20I against Afghanistan.

Bowling coach Para Mhambrey mentioned that it isn't the turn but the low bounce troubled Indian batters

Indian bowling coach Para Mhambrey confirmed that the team management didn't make any request for the nature of the pitch to the curators in Ranchi and mentioned that the surface didn't turn much apart from the odd but it was the low bounce that troubled the Indian batters.

Manchester United lose to Fulham on return to home in the first game of new era