India TV Sports Wrap on February 22: Today's top 10 trending news stories

The fourth Test between India and England is set to be played in Ranchi, starting February 23. However, the talks around the nature of the surface being prepared for the game are already making headlines. On the other hand, the final group stage fixtures of the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) ended with wins for Bengaluru Bulls and Puneri Paltan. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.

Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

Ben Stokes steams in to English batters in practice session ahead of 4th Test

The England captain was seen bowling in the practice sessions at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi in the lead-up to the fourth Test.

Ben Stokes shares first thought on un-Indian look of pitch for Ranchi Test

As per Ben Stokes, the wicket in Ranchi for the fourth Test has a very un-Indian look to it and something that he hasn't seen before.

England likely to rest Mark Wood for fourth Test, plan to unleash new weapon in Ranchi

England are likely to rest their tearaway pacer Mark Wood for the fourth Test and might present an opportunity in the playing XI to Ollie Robinson.

Sachin Tendulkar visits Aman Setu in Jammu and Kashmir

Former India batter Sachin Tendulkar paid a visit to the Aman Setu bridge in the Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

Islamabad United to face Quetta Gladiators in PSL

Islamabad United will take on Quetta in the eighth game of Pakistan Super League season nine at the Gaddafi Stadium on Thursday.

India suffer defeat in intensely competitive game against Netherlands

India lost 4-2 to Netherlands in an FIH Men's Pro League fixture in Rourkela.

NorthEast United beat FC Goa in Indian Super League

NorthEast United claimed their fourth win of the ongoing season as they got the better of FC Goa by 2-0.

Puneri Paltan head into semifinal 1 with winning momentum

Puneri Paltan defeated UP Yoddhas in the 131st fixture of PKL 10 by a margin of 40-38 at the Tau Devilal Indoor Stadium.

Bengaluru Bulls rout Haryana Steelers in final group stage match

Bulls hammered Steelers 53-39 in the 132nd game of PKL 10 to bring the group stage to an end.

Afghanistan register consolation win to end T20I series