India TV Sports Wrap on December 10: Today's top 10 trending news stories

One of the most eagerly-awaited series is finally here as India are all set to lock horns with South Africa in the first T20I of the three-match series to get their multi-format tour of the Rainbow Nation underway. On the other hand, West Indies have scripted history under the leadership of Shai Hope as they have defeated England in an ODI series for the first time since 1998 while playing at home. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.

Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

India to face South Africa in 1st T20I at Kingsmead

The Men in Blue led by Suryakumar Yadav will take on the Aiden Markram-led South Africa in the opening fixture of the three-match T20I series on Sunday in Durban.

West Indies beat England in 3rd ODI to claim series 2-1

West Indies defeated England in the third ODI by four wickets (DLS method) at the Kensington Oval in Barbados to win the three-match series. Notably, it is the first time since 1998 that the Windies have beaten England in an ODI series at home.

Jay Shah provides major update on Hardik Pandya's fitness

Jay Shah has mentioned that Hardik is undergoing rehab at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru and might regain his fitness before the T20I series against Afghanistan.

Jay Shah urges cricket boards around the world to encourage more women's cricket

The BCCI secretary urged the cricket governing bodies to support women's cricket more so that it continues to grow.

West Indies announce squad for home T20Is against England

Andre Russell has been recalled to the T20I team after a gap of two years as West Indies have named a 15-member squad for the five-match T20I series against England at home.

India U19 to take on Pakistan U19 side in ACC U19 Asia Cup

The Uday Saharan-led India will battle it out against Pakistan in a Group A fixture of the ongoing ACC U19 Asia Cup on Sunday in Dubai.

Melbourne Renegades to face Perth Scorchers in BBL 13

Renegades will cross swords with Scorchers in the fourth match of the ongoing Big Bash League at the Simonds Stadium in Geelong.

Zimbabwe to square off against Ireland in series-decider

Zimbabwe are going to be up against Ireland in the 3rd T20I of the series in Harare. The series is levelled at 1-1.

Liverpool beat Crystal Palace 2-1 in Premier League

Mohammad Salah scored his 200th goal for Liverpool as they defeated Crystal Palace to reach the top of the points table.

Bengal Warriors find stern challenge in the form of Tamil Thalaivas

Warriors meet an unbeaten Tamil Thalaivas side in match 16 of the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League.

