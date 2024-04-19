India TV Sports Wrap on April 19: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : PTI India TV Sports Wrap.

Lucknow Super Giants make their way back to home turf as they gear up to take on the defending champions Chennai Super Kings in the 34th game of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season on Friday (April 19). LSG are coming into this contest on the back of two consecutive defeats whereas CSK have won their last two games. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.

Today's Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

Mumbai beat PBKS to earn hard-fought win

Mumbai Indians earned a hard-fought nine-run win over Punjab Kings to register their third victory of IPL 2024.

Mumbai Indians climb to seventh spot on IPL 2024 points table

Mumbai Indians have left Gujarat Titans behind to climb to the seventh spot on the IPL 2024 points table.

Jasprit Bumrah wins Player of the Match award

Bumrah was awarded the Player of the Match honour for his spell of 3/21 against Punjab Kings. He has become the pacer with the most Player of the Match awards in the IPL alongside Umesh Yadav.

Jasprit Bumrah reclaims Purple Cap

Mumbai Indians speedster Jasprit Bumrah has reclaimed the Purple Cap after his spell of 3/21 against Punjab.

Lucknow Super Giants to face Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2024

Lucknow will be up against Chennai in the 34th game of IPL 2024 on Friday (April 19).

T20I series opener between Pakistan and New Zealand gets washed out

The first T20I between Pakistan and New Zealand was abandoned due to rain in Rawalpindi.

Leverkusen, Roma, Atalanta, Marseille move into Europa League semis

Leverkusen, Roma, Atalanta, and Marseille have qualified for the Europa League semifinals.

Rohit Sharma pleased with prospect of India vs Pakistan Test match contest

Rohit Sharma feels that an India vs Pakistan Test series at a neutral venue will be awesome.

Rohit Sharma becomes second player in IPL history to scale huge feat

Rohit Sharma has become only the second player after MS Dhoni to feature in 250 IPL games.

Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell and Steve Smith to turn up for Washington Freedom in MLC