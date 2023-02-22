Formula E Round 5: From schedule to live streaming, all you need to know about Cape Town E-Prix

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Formula E debuts in South Africa

Formula E Round 5: After making a debut in India nearly 10 days ago, the single-seater electric racing Formula E will mark its first presence in South Africa. The race will be hosted in Cape Town and the city is set to become the first sub-Saharan African city to host a Formula E round. Before all the action, here are the details of the Cape Town E-Prix.

Schedule of the Formula E Cape Town E-Prix

The racing action is two days away as the first practice will be held on 24th February. The qualifying will be held on 25th February in the afternoon, followed by the main race in the evening.

Free Practice 1 24 February 20:25- 21:15 Free Practice 2 25 February 12:35- 13:25 Qualifying 25 February 15:10- 16:25 Race 25 February 19:33- 21:00

Where to watch Cape Town E Prix

The first and the second practice can be live-streamed on ABB Formula E's YouTube channel. Notably, the qualifying and the main race will be broadcasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on Disney + HotStar.

Recently, India hosted its first-ever Formula E race on February 11. The race was won by Jean Eric Vergne of DS Penske as he amassed 25 points. He stands on third place in the championship.

India's legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar and Shikhar Dhawan were among the few special guests to have witnessed the first-ever Formula E race in India. Motorsport car racing returned to India as Hyderabad hosted round 4 of the Formula E season. The Greenko Hyderabad E-Prix witnessed drivers from around the world racing behind the wheels of the electric cars as fans in large numbers went to cheer the racing action. Meanwhile, Sachin Tendulkar was taken on a ride by India's Formula E reserve driver Jehan Daruvala.

Sachin Tendulkar, who is fond of car racing, took a ride on the track in Pininfarina Battista car as Mahindra Racing's reserve driver Daruvala drove behind the wheels. After the ride, Tendulkar was also asked about his experience. He replied that his experience was incredible and he loved taking a ride in the car along the Greenko circuit.

