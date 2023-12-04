Australia 'increasingly' unlikely to host Commonwealth Games 2026 after Gold Coast also pulls out

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Victoria had already pulled out from hosting CWG 2026 in July and Gold Coast decision has put Australia's chances in doubts as host nation

Commonwealth Games 2026 has hit another roadblock in terms of finding a host city with Gold Coast withdrawing and it seems increasingly difficult for Australia to hold on to the hosting rights. After Victoria pulled out in July 2023 citing cost overruns, Gold Coast's decision has put the spanner in the works and the international federation has been asked to consider bids from other countries.

Gold Coast Mayor Tom Tate on Sunday, December 3 confirmed that their bid to host the Games hasn't got enough support from the state or the federal governments "We did our best. Sadly, at the same time, our country’s reputation as a place that reneges on a global sports contract remains.

“In simple terms, it seems our Games’ vision doesn’t align with the vision of the state or federal governments," he added. Gold Coast hosted the tournament in 2018 and the cost estimated for hosting it again was estimated at 700 billion dollars.

Commonwealth Games Australia chief executive Craig Phillips admitted that the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) should seriously consider offers from other countries even though Australia hasn't completely given on on hosting the multi-sport event.

Speaking to the Australian Associated Press, Phillips said, "We have indicated to (the CGF)... they would have our support in doing that. It’s our preference to host here and we will keep going while we think we have got options to explore. Three other nations have expressed interest in hosting the Games, but if that happens they might be postponed from 2026 to early 2027.

Phillips said that they have kept both options open for CGF saying that the sentiment in the Australian Commonwealth Games family is that there is a solution in Australia itself "But if that doesn’t materialize, then other options are certainly on the table.

“We have made it clear to the CGF that we feel an obligation to host, we would like to host. But if they come up with a better solution for themselves then ultimately so be it," he added.

