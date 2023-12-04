Monday, December 04, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Other
  5. Australia 'increasingly' unlikely to host Commonwealth Games 2026 after Gold Coast also pulls out

Australia 'increasingly' unlikely to host Commonwealth Games 2026 after Gold Coast also pulls out

The musical chairs for the host of Commonwealth Games 2026 don't seem to end with Gold Coast pulling out. The Victoria state had already withdrawn from hosting in July earlier this year and now the international federation has been asked to draw bids from other countries.

Anshul Gupta Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Published on: December 04, 2023 18:28 IST
Victoria had already pulled out from hosting CWG 2026 in
Image Source : PTI Victoria had already pulled out from hosting CWG 2026 in July and Gold Coast decision has put Australia's chances in doubts as host nation

Commonwealth Games 2026 has hit another roadblock in terms of finding a host city with Gold Coast withdrawing and it seems increasingly difficult for Australia to hold on to the hosting rights. After Victoria pulled out in July 2023 citing cost overruns, Gold Coast's decision has put the spanner in the works and the international federation has been asked to consider bids from other countries. 

Gold Coast Mayor Tom Tate on Sunday, December 3 confirmed that their bid to host the Games hasn't got enough support from the state or the federal governments "We did our best. Sadly, at the same time, our country’s reputation as a place that reneges on a global sports contract remains.

“In simple terms, it seems our Games’ vision doesn’t align with the vision of the state or federal governments," he added. Gold Coast hosted the tournament in 2018 and the cost estimated for hosting it again was estimated at 700 billion dollars.

Commonwealth Games Australia chief executive Craig Phillips admitted that the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) should seriously consider offers from other countries even though Australia hasn't completely given on on hosting the multi-sport event.

Speaking to the Australian Associated Press, Phillips said, "We have indicated to (the CGF)... they would have our support in doing that. It’s our preference to host here and we will keep going while we think we have got options to explore. Three other nations have expressed interest in hosting the Games, but if that happens they might be postponed from 2026 to early 2027.

Related Stories
From Thomas Cup Win to CWG success: India's 2022 journey to become powerhouse of badminton

From Thomas Cup Win to CWG success: India's 2022 journey to become powerhouse of badminton

Why did Australia withdraw as Commonwealth Games 2026 hosts?

Why did Australia withdraw as Commonwealth Games 2026 hosts?

Will Ahmedabad step up to host Commonwealth Games 2026 after Victorial pull out? Here's what we know

Will Ahmedabad step up to host Commonwealth Games 2026 after Victorial pull out? Here's what we know

Phillips said that they have kept both options open for CGF saying that the sentiment in the Australian Commonwealth Games family is that there is a solution in Australia itself "But if that doesn’t materialize, then other options are certainly on the table.

“We have made it clear to the CGF that we feel an obligation to host, we would like to host. But if they come up with a better solution for themselves then ultimately so be it," he added.

Latest Sports News

Read all Assembly Election Results 2023 Live on indiatvnews.com and Get the Latest English News and Updates on Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, Rajasthan and Telangana

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Other Sports News

Latest News