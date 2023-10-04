Wednesday, October 04, 2023
     
Asian Games 2023: Silver for Lovlina Borgohain, India's boxing campaign ends with five medals

Lovlina Borgohain became the first Indian woman to win a silver medal at the Asian Games as India's boxing campaign in the 2023 edition finished with five medals, one silver and five bronze. Mary Kom had famously won the gold medal in the 2014 edition and skipped the Hangzhou 2022 games.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: October 04, 2023 16:38 IST
Lovlina Borgohain at Asian Games 2023 on Oct 4
Image Source : AP Lovlina Borgohain at Asian Games 2023 on Oct 4

Lovlina Borgohain won the silver medal in the women's 75kg boxing category to finish India's boxing campaign on a high note. The current world champion suffered a heartbreaking defeat against the former champion China's Li Qian in the final by a unanimous decision to settle for the silver. India's boxing contingent walked away with five total medals but Gold this time.

The legendary Mary Kom had famously won the Gold during the 2014 edition and no Indian woman won the Gold or Silver since then. But Lovlina ensured a first-ever silver for India after reaching the final but was not able to convert it into Gold. 

But Lovlina's Silver took India's medal tally in boxing to five after Parveen Hooda's Bronze in the women's 57kg category on Wednesday. India had won only two medals in boxing during the 2018 Jakarta Games and five in 2014.

More to follow...

