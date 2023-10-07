Saturday, October 07, 2023
     
Asian Games 2023: Ojas Deotale wins his 3rd Gold in archery in a double podium finish, Abhishek gets Silver

The medal tally reached 99 for India in the ongoing 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou with archers adding four back-to-back medals on Saturday, October 7, including two Gold. After Jyothi Vennam's Gold, Ojas Deotale won men's individual Gold while Abhishek Verma won a Silver in a double podium finish.

Anshul Gupta Written By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Published on: October 07, 2023 7:53 IST
Ojas Deotale (L) and Abhishek Verma (R) ensured a double
Image Source : PTI Ojas Deotale (L) and Abhishek Verma (R) ensured a double podium finish for India in men's individual compound archery event

It was raining medals for India in Archery on Saturday, October 7 as after a double podium finish in the women's individual compound event, it was another double podium finish in the men's individual event but this time it was Gold and Silver. Ojas Pravin Deotale, who won a Gold in the mixed team and men's team events won his third Gold beating his compatriot Abhishek Verma 149-147 in the final as he lost a 10-pointer only once in five Ends across 15 attempts. This was the 99th medal for India and the 24th Gold as archers have added nine medals to the tally in Hangzhou Asian Games.

