Asian Games 2023, October 6 Schedule: Men's Hockey team chases Gold against Japan, Bajrang Punia in action

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/GETTY Harmanpreet Singh-led men's hockey team will be eyeing a Gold medal while Bajrang Punia will be in wrestling's medal events

India's medal tally reached 86 with just a couple of days left in the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou. Day 12 saw the archers add Gold medals in men's and women's team compound events while the squash mixed doubles duo of Dipika Pallikal and Harinder Singh added the third Gold of the day for India. The day was capped off by Saurav Ghosal's Silver medal in men's singles in squash and Antim Panghal's bronze medal in Wrestling. Friday, October 6 gives another opportunity for India to add a few more medals to the tally.

The men's hockey team will play the final against Japan to not only win the Gold medal but also a place in the Paris Olympics is up for grabs. The men's cricket team plays the semi-final against Bangladesh, and the kabaddi teams (men and women) play their semis too. The men will be up against Pakistan while the women take on Nepal. Bajrang Punia, the star Indian wrestler will be in action while HS Prannoy plays his men's singles semi-final and so the doubles pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy.

Here's India's full schedule for Day 13 on October 6:

Archery

Medal events

Recurve women’s team quarter-finals, semi-finals and medal matches (Team India: Ankita Bhakat, Bhajan Kaur, Simranjeet Kaur) - 6:10 AM

Recurve men’s team quarter-finals, semi-finals and medal matches (Team India: Atanu Das, Dheeraj Bommadevara, Tushar Shelke) - 11:00 AM

Badminton

Men’s singles semi-finals - HS Prannoy - 6:30 AM

Men’s doubles semi-finals - Chirag Shetty/Satwiksairaj Rankireddy - 6:30 AM

Bridge

Medal event: Men's team final sessions 4 to 6: India vs Hong Kong China - 6:30 AM onwards

Canoe slalom

Medal events

Men’s canoe semi-finals and final (Vishal Kewat) - 6:30 AM onwards

Women’s kayak semi-finals and final (Shikha Chouhan) - 7:16 AM onwards

Cricket

Men’s semi-finals: India vs Bangladesh - 6:30 AM

Equestrian

Medal event: Jumping individual (Tejas Dhingra, Kirat Singh Nagra, Yash Nensee) - 6:30 AM onwards

Kabaddi

Women’s team semi-finals: India vs Nepal - 7:00 AM

Men’s team semi-finals: India vs Pakistan - 12:30 PM

Chess

Men’s team round 8 (Gukesh D, Vidit Gujrathi, Arjun Erigaisi, Pentala Harikrishna, Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa) - 12:30 PM onwards

Women’s team round 8 (Koneru Humpy, Harika Dronavalli, Vaishali Rameshbabu, Vantika Agrawal, Savitha Shri B) - 12:30 PM onwards

Hockey

Medal event: Men’s final: India vs Japan - 4:00 PM

Ju-jitsu

Medal event: Women’s -52kg (Rohini Kalam, Anupama Swain) - 6:30 AM onwards

Medal event: Women’s -57kg (Nikita Choudhary, Angitha Shyju) - 6:30 AM onwards

Roller skating

Ladies artistic single free skating short program (Sai Samhitha Akulai, Greeshma Dontara) - 6:30 AM onwards

Sepaktakraw

Men’s regu preliminary Group B: India vs Myanmar - 6:30 AM

Men’s regu semi-finals: If India qualifies - 11:30 AM

Women’s regu semi-finals: If India qualifies - 1:00 PM

Soft tennis

Men’s and women’s singles preliminary group matches (Aniket Chirag Patel, Jay Meena, Aadhya Tiwari, Raga Sri Kulandaivelu Manogarbabu) - 7:30 AM

Sport climbing

Men’s boulder and lead semi-finals and final (Aman Verma, Bharath Stephen Pereira Kamath) - 6:30 AM onwards

Volleyball

Women’s classification 9-12: India vs Mongolia - 8:00 AM

Wrestling

Medal events: Women's freestyle 62kg (Sonam Malik), 68kg (Radhika), 76kg (Kiran); Men's Freestyle: 57kg (Aman Sehrawat), 65kg (Bajrang Punia) - 7:30 AM onwards

Latest Sports News