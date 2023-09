Asian Games 2023, October 1 Schedule: Badminton team on verge of scripting history; Nikhat Zareen in action

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/GETTY A Badminton Gold on offer while Nikhat Zareen plays her semi-final

Five medals, a Pakistan route in hockey, a historic medal confirmation in women's doubles table tennis and a thrilling India win against Pakistan? What's not to love? That's how the day went for the Indian contingent in the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou as the medal tally reached 38. Shooting as always began the medal procession for the day, followed by Gold medals in mixed doubles in tennis in the men's squash team event and then a double podium finish in 10,000-metre race with a Silver and Bronze being added.

This was just the start of medals in Track and Field as there are as many as seven medal events scheduled across various disciplines including the 3000m steeplechase featuring Avinash Sable. The Badminton team which won against Korea will be chasing a historic gold in the men's event against China. Nikhat Zareen plays her semi-final while the women's hockey team plays South Korea in the Pool A match.

Here's what India's schedule looks like for Sunday, October 1:

Archery

Recurve men individual qualification round (Dhiraj Bommadevara, Atanu Das, Mrinal Chauhan, Tushar Shelke) - 6:30 AM

Compound women individual qualification round (Avneet Kaur, Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Aditi Swami, Parneet Kaur) - 6:30 AM

Recurve women individual qualification round (Bhajan Kaur, Prachi Singh, Ankita Bhakat, Simranjeet Kaur) - 11:50 AM

Compound men individual qualification round (Prathamesh Jawkar, Rajat Chauhan, Ojas Deotale, Abhishek Verma) - 11:50 AM

Equestrian

Eventing cross country team and individual (Apurva Kishor Dabhade, Vikas Kumar, Ashish Vivek Limaye) - 5:30 AM onwards

Shooting

Men’s trap qualification phase 2, team medals and individual final (Kynan Chenai, Prithviraj Toindaman, Zoravar Singh Sandhu) - 6:30 AM onwards

Women’s trap qualification phase 2, team medals and individual final (Rajeshwari Kumari, Manisha Keer, Preeti Rajak) - 6:30 AM onwards

Squash

Mixed doubles Pool A (Dipika Pallikal/Harinderpal Singh Sandhu): India vs Korea - 8:30 AM

Mixed doubles Pool D (Anahat Singh/Abhay Singh): India vs Philippines - 10:00 AM

Men’s singles round of 32: Mahesh Mangaonkar (IND) vs Jonathan Reyes (PHI) - 1:30 PM

Mixed doubles Pool A (Dipika Pallikal/Harinderpal Singh Sandhu): India vs Pakistan - 1:30 PM

Mixed doubles Pool D (Anahat Singh/Abhay Singh): India vs Pakistan - 3:00 PM

Badminton

Medal event: Men’s team gold medal match (HS Prannoy, Kidambi Srikanth, Lakshya Sen, Mithun Manjunath, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty, Dhruv Kapila/MR Arjun): India vs China - 2:30 PM

Basketball

Women's preliminary round Group A: India vs China - 5:30 PM

Boxing

Women’s 50kg semi-finals: Nikhat Zareen (IND) vs Chuthamat Raksat (THA) - 4:30 PM

Women’s 57kg quarter-finals: Parveen (IND) vs Sitora Turdibekova (UZB) - 11:45 AM

Women’s 60kg quarter-finals: Jasmine (IND) vs Ungyong Won (PRK) - 12:30 PM

Bridge

Men's, women’s and mixed team round robin 2 (Indian teams) - 6:30 AM onwards

Canoeing

Multiple sprint races, heats and semi-finals (multiple athletes) - 7:00 AM onwards

Chess

Men’s team round 3 (Gukesh D, Vidit Gujrathi, Arjun Erigaisi, Pentala Harikrishna, Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa) - 12:30 PM

Women’s team round 3 (Koneru Humpy, Harika Dronavalli, Vaishali Rameshbabu, Vantika Agrawal, Savitha Shri B) - 12:30 PM

Golf

Medal round: Men’s individual and team round 4 (Anirban Lahiri, Shubhankar Sharma, SSP Chawrasia, Khalin Joshi) - 4:00 AM

Medal round: Women’s individual and team round 4 (Aditi Ashok, Avani Prashanth, Pranavi Urs) - 4:00 AM

Hockey

Preliminary women's Pool A: India vs South Korea -1:30 PM

Kurash

Medal event: Men’s -81kg (Vishal Ruhil) - 7:00 AM onwards (medal rounds start from 11:30 AM)

Roller skating

Medal event: Men's speed skating 1000m sprint heats, semi-final and final (Vikram Rajendra Ingale, Aryanpal Singh Ghuman) - 6:30 AM

Medal event: Women's speed skating 1000m sprint heats, semi-final and final (Karthika Jagadeeswaran, Sanjana Bathula) - 7:00 AM

Sepaktakraw

Women's quadrant preliminary Group B: India vs Laos - 7:30 AM

Men's quadrant preliminary Group B: India vs Japan - 11:30 AM

Women's quadrant preliminary Group B: India vs China - 12:30 PM

Volleyball

Women's preliminary round Pool A: India vs China - 4:30 PM

Athletics

Men’s 200m round 1 heats and semi-finals (Amlan Borgohain) - 7:45 AM

Medal event: Women’s heptathlon events (Swapna Barman, Nandini Agasara) - begins 6:30 AM; final event at 6:15 PM

Women’s 200m round 1 heats (Jyothi Yarraji) - 7:10 AM

Medal events

Men’s shot put final (Tajinderpal Singh Toor, Sahib Singh) - 4:30 PM

Men’s long jump final (Murali Sreeshankar, Jeswin Aldrin) - 4:40 PM

Men’s 3000m steeplechase final (Avinash Sable) - 4:45 PM

Women’s discus throw final (Seema Punia) - 5:35 PM

Women’s 1500m final (Harmilan Bains, Deeksha) - 5:50 PM

Men’s 1500m round final (Ajay Kumar Saroj, Jinson Johnson) - 6:00 PM

Women’s 100m hurdles final (Jyothi Yarraji, Nithya Ramraj) - 6:45 PM

