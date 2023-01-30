Monday, January 30, 2023
     
India's hockey coach Graham Reid steps down after Hockey World Cup 2023

Graham Reid led India to a historic Bronze medal win at the Tokyo Olympics 2021.

January 30, 2023
In a major development just a day after the 2023 Men's Hockey World Cup, India's chief coach Graham Reid has decided to step down. Reid, who took over as the coach in April 2019, submitted his resignation to the Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey. This comes after India's campaign at the Hockey World Cup 2023 ended in an unwanted way as India finished joint ninth.

"It is now time for me to step aside and hand over the reins to the next management," Reid said, announcing his retirement. "It has been an honour and privilege to work with the team and Hockey India and I have enjoyed every moment of this epic journey. I wish the team all the very best," he added.

More to follow...

