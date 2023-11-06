Indian women's hockey team trounces Japan 4-0 to claim second Asian Champions Trophy title | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Indian women's hockey team in action against Japan during the final of the Asian Champions Trophy 2023.

The Indian women's hockey team put the disappointment of the recently culminated Hangzhou Asian Games behind itself and trounced Japan 4-0 to win the Women's Asian Champions Trophy at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astroturf Hockey Stadium in Ranchi on Sunday, November 5.

The Japanese turned out to be no match for the Indians as Sangita Kumari (17th minute), Neha (46th), Laremsiami (57th) and Vandana Katariya (60th) scored goals for the Women in Blue to stamp India's dominance in the summit clash.

This is India's second Women's Asian Champions Trophy title in history, having won the first time back in 2016 in Singapore. Japan, who came into the game as the defending champions and were looking to take revenge for the loss suffered in the bronze medal match at the recently concluded Asian Games in Hangzhou, got comprehensively beaten.

Watch the video featuring the Indian women's hockey team's celebration after winning the Women's Asian Champions Trophy title for the second time:

The Savita Punia-led side was coming into this final showdown because of its 2-1 victory in Hangzhou and the psychological advantage that it had over Japan played a crucial role in deciding the outcome of the final.

The Indians were on the offensive right from the first quarter and it forced the Japanese team to defend. India's unrelenting attacks created opportunities for them and it translated into a beautiful goal by Sangita in the 17th minute of the fixture as she found the net after receiving the ball from Neha Goyal.

Japan tried to break the shackles numerous times but the Indian defence was on constant watch and thwarted every other attacking move made by the Japanese.

In the end, it turned out to be a fairly one-sided encounter and the hosts India received a rousing reception from the home crowd as they outclassed the defending champions.

Meanwhile, Asian Games champions China defeated South Korea 2-1 earlier to finish in the third spot.

