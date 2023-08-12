India vs Malaysia Hockey Live streaming: When and where to watch IND vs MAL Asian Champions Trophy Final?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI India's hockey team

The ongoing Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament is about to reach its crescendo as India will be taking on Malaysia in the summit clash of the event on Saturday, August 12. The hosts India will be heading into the final of the tournament with a psychological advantage having already thrashed Malaysia 5-0 in an earlier meeting.

India are being rated as the overwhelming favourites. The Harmanpreet Singh-led side was phenomenal in the semi-finals where they routed Japan 5-0. The semifinal win turned out to be a joint effort from the Men in Blue as all five goals scored came from five different players -Akashdeep Singh (19’), Harmanpreet Singh (23), Mandeep Singh (30’), Sumit (39’) and Karthi Selvam (51’).

Here are all the details you should know related to the live streaming of India vs Malaysia, Asian Champions Trophy Final in India:

When is India vs Malaysia Asian Champions Trophy hockey final match?

India vs Malaysia Asian Champions Trophy hockey final match will be played on Saturday, August 12

At what time does India vs Malaysia Asian Champions Trophy hockey final match begin?

India vs Malaysia match will begin at 8:30 PM IST

Where is the India vs Malaysia Asian Champions Trophy hockey final match being played?

India vs Malaysia Asian Champions Trophy hockey final match will be played at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai, Tamil Nadu

Where can you watch India vs Malaysia Asian Champions Trophy hockey final match on TV in India?

Fans can enjoy India vs Malaysia Asian Champions Trophy hockey final match live broadcast on Star Sports First and Star Sports Select 2 HD TV channels

Where can you watch India vs Malaysia Asian Champions Trophy hockey final match online in India?

One can watch India vs Malaysia Asian Champions Trophy hockey final match online on the FanCode website and app

India's Probable XI:

RP Sreejesh, Harmanpreet Singh, Varun Kumar, Jarmanpreet Singh, Sumit, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Shamsher Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Gurjant Singh, Mandeep Singh

Malaysia's Probable XI:

Hafizuddin Othman, Razie Rahim, Faiz Jali, Marhan Jalil, Azuan Hasan, Faizal Saari, Firhan Ashari, Kamal Abu Azrai, Amirul Azahar, Mujahir Abdu, Aminudin Muhamad

