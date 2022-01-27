Thursday, January 27, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Formula 1
  5. F1 2022: Alpine reveal launch date for 2022 car

F1 2022: Alpine reveal launch date for 2022 car

Alpine will pull the covers off the new car A522 on February 21, two days before the first pre-season track session of the year at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya begins on February 23.

India TV Sports Desk Edited by: India TV Sports Desk
London Updated on: January 27, 2022 11:00 IST
alpine f1
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

File photo of Alpine F1 car from last season.

Highlights

  • The A522 will be raced in 2022 by Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon, who'll team up for a 2nd season
  • Ocon got the honour of taking the first victory for the Alpine outfit at last year's Hungarian GP
  • Alpine will be seeking to improve on their P5 in the constructors' standings from 2021

Alpine have become the latest Formula 1 team to name the launch date for their 2022 car - set to be called the A522. Alpine will pull the covers off the new car on February 21, two days before the first pre-season track session of the year at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya begins on February 23.

The A522 will be raced this year by Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon, who'll team up for a second season at Alpine. Ocon got the honour of taking the first victory for the Alpine outfit - as Renault were renamed for 2021 - at last year's Hungarian Grand Prix, while F1 returnee Alonso claimed an impressive podium at the Qatar race later in the year.

Related Stories

Alpine will be seeking to improve on their P5 in the constructors' standings from 2021, following organisational changes over the winter that have seen Executive Director Marcin Budkowski and four-time world champion Alain Prost depart the team.

(Reported by ANI)

Write a comment

Elections 2022
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News