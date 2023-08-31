Breaking | Lewis Hamilton extends his contract with Mercedes to end speculation over Formula 1 future

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Lewis Hamilton with his teammate George Russell during Belgian Grand Prix in May 2022

Ace Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton signed a contract extension with Mercedes to end all the speculation over his future on Thursday, August 31. Hamilton's teammate George Russell also agreed on a contract extension with Toto Wolf-led side and both drivers will stay with Mercedes till the 2025 season.

The seven-time Formula 1 champion was nearing his contract with Mercedes which led the driving fraternity to guess his future for the last few months. Reports of a rift between the team manager and Hamilton also surfaced after the latter's poor show in the ongoing 2023 season. But both parties agreed on a new two-year contract ahead of the upcoming Italian Grand Prix 2023.

Hamilton revealed his dedication towards Mercedes after signing a contract extension and said the team will fight for the title in the future.

“We dream every day of being the best and we have dedicated the past decade together to achieving that goal,” Hamilton said after signing a contract extension with Mercedes. “Being at the top does not happen overnight or over a short period of time, it takes commitment, hard work and dedication and it’s been an honour to earn our way into the history books with this incredible team.

“We have never been hungrier to win. We have learnt from every success but also every setback. We continue to chase our dreams, we continue to fight no matter the challenge and we will win again.

Hamilton has claimed 156 points in the first 12 races this season and sits in the fourth position with decent four podium finishes so far. He is 183 points behind in-form Max Verstappen and is unlikely to catch his rival in the remaining races this year. Russell is also struggling this year with just 99 points after 12 races and has managed to reach the podium just one so far.

