F1 World Championship could finish in January: Ferrari boss

As Formula 1 seeks to salvage the 2020 season affected severely by the coronavirus pandemic, the world championship could be extended into January next year, says Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto.

"We're assessing various ideas -- races closer together, maybe doing two or three races in January, cancelling (Friday) practice," he said as quoted by BBC.

Speaking to Sky Sports Italia, Binotto said: "I have felt, along with the other team principals, that these are decisive moments.

"We've decided to give complete freedom to (Formula 1 chairman Chase) Carey and the FIA to put together as soon as possible a timetable for us to get racing again, we are willing on our side."

Carey said in a statement last week that he "fully expected the season to start at some point this summer, with a revised calendar of between 15-18 races".

So far, the first eight races have been called off and the British Grand Prix in July is also under threat.

The final race of this season is slated to be the Abu Dhabi GP on November 29.

