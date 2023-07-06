PSG goalkeeper discharged from ICU 5 weeks after accident with loose horse

Follow us on Image Source : AP PSG goalkeeper Sergio Rico

Paris Saint Germain goalkeeper Sergio Rico has been discharged from Intensive Care Unit (ICU) five weeks after accident with loose horse. He had sustained a head injury in the accident and was in serious condition. However, the 29-year-old will continue to receive treatment at the Virgen del Rocio hospital in Seville. He was admitted at the said hospital on May 28 and has significantly recovered after close monitoring for over a month.

Rico reportedly had been in coma but the hospital sources stated that he was conscious last week and started communicating again. The hospital released a statement giving an update on Sergio Rico's recovery and also confirmed that he has been discharged from ICU. "Sergio Rico has been discharged from the ICU where he was under close surveillance and monitoring during the five weeks he has been cared for by the Intensive Care team, along with other specialists," the statement from the hospital read.

"As of today, he has been admitted to the ward, where he will continue to receive medical and nursing from another team of specialists at the hospital," the report further read. Going by his current situation, it will take time for Sergio Rico to return to the field with no timeline set as of now. He has won the Europa League twice with Sevilla, his hometown club and then permanently joined PSG in 2020.

