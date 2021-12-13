Monday, December 13, 2021
     
  5. Premier League: Man United hit by Covid-19 ahead of PL game against Brentford

Premier League: Man United hit by Covid-19 ahead of PL game against Brentford

It is understood that all players tested negative before their game against Norwich on Saturday. But a number of players tested positive before training on Sunday morning.

London Published on: December 13, 2021 8:36 IST
File image of Manchester United
File image of Manchester United

Ahead of their Premier League match against Brentford, Manchester United have recorded a number of positive Covid tests among their players and staff.

The club has reported the cases to the Premier League and their match against Brentford on Tuesday is now in some doubt, an English tabloid's report said.

The people who tested positive were sent home before training. The rest of the squad trained and practice was adjusted to individual and non-contact sessions.

Aston Villa also had one positive Covid case on Sunday, which meant that an indoor recovery session was canceled as a precaution rather than have members of the squad recovering inside the training complex at Bodymoor Heath.

Earlier, Tottenham also had a coronavirus outbreak last week, forcing the postponement of two of its games - including a match at Brighton in the Premier League.

