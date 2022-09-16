Premier League: Erling Haaland swoops PL Player of the Month, Arteta wins Manager of the Month for August

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Erling Haaland Premier League Player of the Month for August

Highlights Haaland has scored 10 Goals in the PL season so far

Haaland has quickly settled in the PL after signing from Borussia Dortmund

Mikel Arteta guided Arsenal to five wins in five at the start of the PL season

The Premier League (PL) on Friday revealed the winners of the monthly awards as Erling Haaland won the ‘Player of the Month’ for August. The Manchester City striker has been in lightening form and has already reached double figures including a hat-trick. Arsenal's Mikel Arteta has been named as the ‘Manager of the Month’ in August after helping the Gunners to the best possible start. They have so far picked up 15 points in six matches.

Sensational Haaland

The Norwegian arrived at Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund for £51million to much fanfare this summer and has duly delivered, scoring nine goals in his opening five games across August before making that 10 in six in early September.

Having endured a difficult afternoon in City's Community Shield defeat to Liverpool at the end of July, Haaland took little time to bed into the Premier League, scoring twice on his league debut away at West Ham.

After firing a blank at home to Bournemouth, a game in which he enjoyed just eight touches of the ball in a comprehensive 4-0 win, Haaland duly returned to the scoresheet with a goal at St James' Park.

Arteta wins Manager of the Month

Arsenal, off the back of a disappointing end to the 2021-22 campaign, started the season with five wins out of five as Arteta's side set the early pace.

Wins over Fulham and Aston Villa at the end of the month capped an impressive August as Arsenal looked to plot a route back to the top table of European football.

Arteta beat off competition from Marco Silva, Pep Guardiola, Antonio Conte and Graham Potter. The Arsenal boos had lost his first three matches of last season and has turned the fortunes of the club in dramatic fashion.

Newcastle’s Allen Saint Maximin was awarded the ‘Goal of the Month’ for August as his strike against Wolves earned a 1-1 draw for the Magpies.

Latest Sports News