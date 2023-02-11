ISL: Mumbai City clinch League Shield after defeating FC Goa

Follow us on Image Source : MUMBAI CITY/TWITTER Team Mumbai City celebrate

Mumbai City FC clinched the ISL League Shield by registering a win against FC Goa on Saturday. In a thrilling match, Mumbai beat Goa 5-3 to top the league standings with two matches in hand.

What is a League Shield?

The team which tops the table after the league stage i.e finishes with the most points are declared as the Premiers and are awarded the League Winners Shield trophy. The topper team along with the team on the second position qualify for the play-offs. The next best four clubs then play qualifying playoffs to join the top two in the playoffs.

What happened in the match?

FC Goa drew the first blood to take the club ahead of Mumbai and they found success as early as the fifth minute of the game. Noah Sadaoui, dodged past three defenders and converted the first goal for Goa.

But the league leaders weren't quiet for long. They utilised the free-kick that they were given in the 18th minute. Greg Stewart stepped up and hit a powerful left-footed shot to Dheeraj Singh's near post and leveled the scores.

Both teams continued to push forward and looked shaky in defence. In the 40th minute, Diaz put the Islanders ahead by scoring another goal. However, Sadaoui turned creator, finding Brandon Fernandes' run with a lob over the defence to put him one-on-one with Phurba Lachenpa. Fernandes made no mistake with his first touch and the hosts were level again.

But Stewart put Mumbai City FC in front with his second free-kick of the game before the second half.

In the 71st minute, the winger found space for a cross which was handled in the box by Anwar Ali. He stepped up to take it himself to get to double-figures in the season and put the game beyond FC Goa.

What's next?

With first place already sealed, Mumbai City FC are now set to travel on February 15 travel to play against Bengaluru FC. On the other hand, FC Goa remain in fifth place and their next game is against Chennaiyin FC at home on February 16.

