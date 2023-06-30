Manchester United set to sign Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount for $69 million

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount against Manchester United this season

Manchester United won the race to sign star English midfielder Mason Mount from Chelsea on Thursday, June 29. After two weeks of negotiations, Chelsea agreed on a $69 million transfer fee (including $7 million add-ons) with the Red Devils and the player will officially move to Old Trafford on July 1 after a successful medical.

The 24-year-old central midfielder was linked with several top football clubs, including Arsenal and Liverpool, but only Manchester United moved fast with an official bid. Chelsea reportedly rejected the first two bids of $50 million and $63 million as they had set an asking price of $87 million plus add-ons.

But the player himself pushed for a move as he was adamant about leaving Stamford Bridge this summer. Mount had only a year left on his current contract with the Blues. Chelsea management wanted to keep their academy star and tried to offer him a mega contract of $250,000 per week to stay. But the player had already agreed on a contract with Manchester United and Chelsea looked to avoid losing him on a free transfer next summer.

Arsenal and Liverpool showed some initial interest in Mount but never approached Chelsea. Arsenal, who finished second in the English Premier League this season, are set to sign Declan Rice for a British record fee of $132 million and already secured Kai Havertz from Chelsea this month. Liverpool are looking at another midfield reinforcement after securing a singing of Alexis Mac Alister from Brighton for just $41 million this month.

Mason Mount's departure will definitely upset the Blues fans as the player rose to the ranks from the academy level. The former manager and legendary Chelsea player Frank Lampard tipped Mount to become Chelsea's next captain after Cesar Azpilicueta. Bayern Munich's manager Thomas Tuchel also expressed his desire to reunite with Mount but no official bid was made by Bundesliga giants.

