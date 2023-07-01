IND vs LBN SAFF Championship: Sunil Chhetri's India cruise through to final with humdinger win over Lebanon

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Sunil Chhetri

IND vs LBN SAFF Championship 2023: Sunil Chhetri's India on Saturday stormed into the finals of SAFF Championship 2023 as they edged past Lebanon in the semifinal of the tournament on penalties. The Blue Tigers make their way into the summit clash on consecutive occasions and will face Kuwait in the final to defend their crown. India defeated Lebanon in the last four clash on penalties by 4-2.

India were not at their best in the first half of the game but they did not concede a goal in either half. India pressed hard to find an opening but a goal kept eluding them. The match went into extra time and none of the team could break the deadlock, forcing a penalty shootout with India scoring four goals on target out of five and Lebanon managing only 2.

India to face Kuwait in final

India will now be locking horns against Kuwait in the final of the tournament to defend their title. The match is scheduled to take place on July 4. Kuwait also made it to the finals after their win over Bangladesh in the first semifinal of the tournament earlier in the day. Kuwait edged past Bangladesh by 1-0 in the extra time.

