I didn't get recognition from PSG because Argentina beat France in FIFA World Cup final: Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi revealed his reason for leaving Paris Saint-Germain after the end of the 2022-23 season and also shared some light on his retirement plans. The legendary Argentine forward enjoyed a successful season with PSG but left the club on a free transfer to join USA's club Inter Miami in June.

The 36-year-old stated that Argentina's famous FIFA World Cup 2022 triumph didn't help him get any recognition from French champions PSG. Argentina pulled off a thrilling win over France in the World Cup final in Qatar on penalties with Messi scoring two goals. The former Barcelona captain won the Golden Ball award for scoring seven goals in the tournament and earned praise from all around the globe for completing his glorious trophy cabinet with the biggest prize in the football world.

But Messi revealed that he was the only player at PSG who didn't get any recognition for his World Cup success and added that it was understandable.

"I was the only player of the 25 that didn't get a [club] recognition," Messi told ESPN. "It was understandable and because of us [Argentina], they [France] didn't retain the World Cup. It happened like that. It was not what I expected, but I always say things happen for a reason. Even if I wasn't well there, it happened that I was world champion while I was there."

Messi is in sensational form with his new club in the USA and is showing no sign of decline in his style of play. When asked about his retirement plans, the veteran forward added that he is planning to play in the Copa America 2024 and will think about retirement after the tournament.

"I do think about the Copa América. After the Copa América, we will see, it depends on how I feel. I will see how I feel day by day; there are three years to go. I don't notice if my level of play is declining; I stop and play as always. But there is a reality: I'm older, I have a thousand games behind me, and time passes for everyone," Messi added.

