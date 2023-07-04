Football star Neymar fined Rs 28.6 crore for building lake at his mansion in Brazil

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Brazil Football star Neymar

Brazil Football star Neymar Jr. has been fined by Brazil authorities for $ 3.33 million (approximately Rs 28.6 crore) for violating environmental regulations in the country. He violated rules while building his coastal mansion in southeastern Brazil. The official announcement from the authorities was made on Monday (July 3) after alleging the star player of violating the rules governing the use and movement of freshwater sources, rock and sand.

Neymar's luxury project was found to have violated several envrionmental rules where the workers were constructing an artifical lake and beach. The violations included "carrying out work subject to environmental control without authorization," "capturing and diverting river water without authorization," and "removal of land and suppression of vegetation without authorization."

The authorities had ordered for all the activity at the site to stop last month. However, according to Brazilian media, Neymar instead threw the party and also bathed in the lake. Apart from the fine imposed on Neymar, the case will also be investigated by several environmental regulatory bodies that also includes office of the local attorney general, the state civil police, and the environmental protection office.

Neymar's luxurious home is in Mangaratiba, a town on the southern coast of Rio de Janerio state. Mangaratiba's environmental body also issued a statement on Monday regarding the matter and that stated that the enviormental violations occurred during the construction of artificial lake at the mansion. Meanwhile, Neymar's spokesperson declined to comment on the same. Neymar now has 20 days to appeal the penalty.

As far as the Footballer is concerned, he is currently recovering from surgery on his right ankle. He has not played any competitive football since February even as his future at PSG has been in doubt for quite some time now.

