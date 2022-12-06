FIFA World Cup 2022: Morocco thrash Spain on penalties to seal quarterfinals berth

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Team Morocco celebrates

Morocco defeated Spain 3-0 on penalties at the FIFA World Cup 2022 on Tuesday to advance to the quarterfinals.

Interestingly, Spain were eliminated from the knockout stage in the 2018 World Cup by losing on penalties against Russia. They advanced from the round of 16 at a World Cup in 2010. On the other hand, Morocco have made it to the knockout stage of the World Cup for only the second time. They played their previous round of 16 in the year 1986.

In even 90 minutes of regulation play, both the teams failed to score a single goal and an extra time of 30 minutes was added. At the end of the 120 minutes of football plus injury time, there was no result with some missed chances to score goal. The tournament finally witnessed this edition's second shootout. In the first shootout, Croatia defeated Japan 3-1 on penalties.

Both teams assembled at the halfway line of the shootout.

Penalty shootout by Spain:

1st: Pablo Sarabia missed penalty

2nd: Carlos Soler missed penalty

3rd: Sergio Busquets missed penalty

Penalty shootout by Morocco:

1st: Abdelhamid Sabiri scored penalty

2nd: Hakim Ziyech scored penalty

3rd: Badr Benoun missed penalty

4th: Achraf Hakimi scored penalty

In their journey to the quarterfinals, Morocco conceded just one goal in the four matches played. While their match with Croatia ended in a draw, they defeated Belgium and Spain to seal their place in last eight stage.

Latest Sports News