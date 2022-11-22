FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Streaming: Where and when to watch Mexico vs Poland on TV, online in India

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Team Mexico during training session

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Streaming Details: Where and when to watch Mexico vs Poland on TV, online in India

The FIFA World Cup 2022 began in Qatar on Sunday. With Ecuador registering a win against Qatar in the opening match from Group A.

The seventh match of the mega event will be played between Mexico and Poland, the two teams from Group C. Interestingly, Mexico have progressed from their first-round group stageat the FIFA World Cup in their last eight appearances. On the other hand, Poland have never made it past the group stages since 1986.

In the edition, 32 teams divided into eight groups will compete against each other for the prestigious trophy. There are 64 matches scheduled for the mega event across eight stadiums in Qatar. It is the first time that the World Cup is scheduled to take place outside the June-July window.

Here is all you need to know about the live streaming details about the match between Mexico and Poland:

When is Mexico vs Poland match?

The match is scheduled to be played on the 22 of November, Tuesday.

Where will the match between Mexico and Poland be held?

The match will be played at the Stadium 974.

When will the match of the FIFA World Cup 2022 between Mexico and Poland begin?

The match is scheduled for 9:30 PM IST.​

Where can we watch the match between Mexico and Poland of FIFA World Cup 2022 in India on TV?

The live telecast on TV can be seen on the Sports18 and Sports18 HD TV channels in India.

Where can we watch the match between Mexico and Poland FIFA World Cup 2022 in India online?

The live streaming will be available on the Jio Cinema app and website for free.

What are the head-to-head details?

Mexico and Poland have had an encounter only once at the FIFA World Cup in1978. In the match, Poland won 3-1.

What are the rankings?

While Mexico's rank is 13th, Team Poland ranks 26th.

