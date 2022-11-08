Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV FIFA World Cup 2022: All you need to know about fixtures, timings, broadcasters

In less than two weeks, the FIFA World Cup 2022 will hit the ground running as 32 teams will take the center stage in Qatar. Like the players, the fans have also been waiting for the showpiece event to start as they gather for a universal celebration of football. Teams like Argentina and Brazil should be the heavy favourites to clinch the title, but other teams will also showcase their supremacy in the biggest carnival of football. Ahead of the tournament, here is an ultimate guide for the FIFA World Cup and a detailed look at the schedule and live streaming.

The schedule for the 2022 FIFA World Cup is as follows: (All timings in IST)

Group A:

20 November: Qatar vs Ecuador (9:30 PM)

21 November: Senegal vs The Netherlands (9:30 PM)

25 November: Qatar vs Senegal (6:30 PM)

25 November: The Netherlands vs Ecuador (9:30 PM)

29 November: Ecuador vs Senegal (8:30 PM)

29 November: The Netherlands vs Qatar (8:30 PM)

Group B:

21 November: England vs Iran (6:30 PM)

22 November: USA vs Wales (12:30 AM)

25 November: Wales vs Iran (3:30 PM)

26 November: England vs USA (12:30 AM)

30 November: Wales vs England (12:30 AM)

30 November: Iran vs USA (12:30 AM)

Group C:

22 November: Argentina vs Saudi Arabia (3:30 PM)

22 November: Mexico vs Poland (9:30 PM)

26 November: Poland vs Saudi Arabia (6:30 PM)

27 November: Argentina vs Mexico (12:30 AM PM)

1 December: Poland vs Argentina (12:30 AM PM)

1 December: Saudi Arabia vs Mexico (12:30 AM)

Group D:

22 November: Denmark vs Tunisia (6:30 PM)

23 November: France vs Australia (12:30 AM)

26 November: Tunisia vs Australia (3:30 PM)

26 November: France vs Denmark (9:30 PM)

30 November: Australia vs Denmark (8:30 PM)

30 November: Tunisia vs France (8:30 PM)

Group E:

23 November: Germany vs Japan (6:30 PM)

23 November: Spain vs Costa Rica (9:30 PM)

27 November: Japan vs Costa Rica (3:30 PM)

28 November: Spain vs Germany (12:30 AM)

2 December: Japan vs Spain (12:30 AM)

2 December: Costa Rica vs Germany (12:30 AM)

Group F:

23 November: Morocco vs Croatia (3:30 PM)

24 November: Belgium vs Canada (12:30 AM)

27 November: Belgium vs Morocco (6:30 PM)

27 November: Croatia vs Canada (9:30 PM)

1 December: Croatia vs Belgium (8:30 PM)

1 December: Canada vs Morocco (8:30 PM)

Group G:

24 November: Switzerland vs Cameroon (3:30 PM)

25 November: Brazil vs Serbia (12:30 AM)

28 November: Cameroon vs Serbia (3:30 PM)

28 November: Brazil vs Switzerland (9:30 PM)

3 December: Serbia vs Switzerland (12:30 AM)

3 December: Cameroon vs Brazil (12:30 AM)

Group H:

24 November: Uruguay vs South Korea (6:30 PM)

24 November: Portugal vs Ghana (9:30 PM)

28 November: South Korea vs Ghana (6:30 PM)

29 November: Portugal vs Uruguay (12:30 AM)

2 December: Ghana vs Uruguay (8:30 PM)

2 December: South Korea vs Portugal (8:30 PM)

ALSO READ I IND vs ENG T20 World Cup: Injury scare for India as Rohit Sharma hit on forearm during warm-up

2022 FIFA World Cup Round of 16:

3 December (Match 49): A1 vs B2 (8:30 PM)

4 December (Match 50): C1 vs D2 (12:30 AM)

4 December (Match 51): D1 vs C2 (8:30 PM)

5 December (Match 52): B1 vs A2 (12:30 AM)

5 December (Match 53): E1 vs F2 (8:30 PM)

6 December (Match 54): G1 vs H2 (12:30 AM)

6 December (Match 55): F1 vs E2 (8:30 PM)

7 December (Match 56): H1 vs G2 (12:30 AM)

2022 FIFA World Cup Quarterfinals:

9 December (Match 57): Winner Match 53 vs Winner Match 54 (8:30 PM)

10 December (Match 58): Winner Match 49 vs Winner Match 50 (12:30 AM)

10 December (Match 60): Winner Match 55 vs Winner Match 56 (8:30 PM)

11 December (Match 59): Winner Match 51 vs Winner Match 52 (12:30 AM)

2022 FIFA World Cup Semifinals:

14 December (Match 61): Winner Match 57 vs Winner Match 58 (12:30 AM)

15 December (Match 62): Winner Match 59 vs Winner Match 60 (12:30 AM)

Third-place playoff

17 December: Losers Match 61 vs Losers Match 62 (8:30 PM)

2022 FIFA World Cup Final

18 December: Winner Match 61 vs Winner Match 62 (8:30 PM)

On which TV platform can we watch the FIFA World Cup 2022 in India?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 will be broadcasted on Sports 18 and its network channels in both English and Hindi.

On which OTT platform can we watch the FIFA World Cup 2022 in India?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 will be live streamed live on Voot in both English and Hindi.

Latest Sports News