Euro 2020 Wales vs Switzerland Live Streaming: How to Watch WAL vs SUI Live Online

Euro 2020 moves to Baku on its second day as Wales and Switzerland lock horns in a Group A encounter at the Olympic Stadium. Wales, in their tournament debut, had an impressive run in 2016 where they had reached the semifinals. The Swiss also have the potential to stage an upset, having reached the round of 16 in their last three major tournaments. Italy beat Turkey 3-0 in the other Group A match on Friday in Rome.

The European Championships began a year late because of the worldwide coronavirus pandemic but is still being called Euro 2020. The host cities for the EURO 2020 extravaganza are London, Seville, Glasgow, Copenhagen, Budapest, Amsterdam, Bucharest, Rome, Munich, Baku and Saint Petersburg.

When is the Euro 2020 Wales vs Switzerland match?

The Euro 2020 Wales vs Switzerland match will take place on Saturday, June 12.

What are the timings of the Euro 2020 Wales vs Switzerland match?

The Euro 2020 Wales vs Switzerland match will start at 6:30 PM IST.

Where is the Euro 2020 Wales vs Switzerland match?

The Euro 2020 Wales vs Switzerland match will be played at the Olympic Stadium, Baku.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Euro 2020 Wales vs Switzerland match?

The Euro 2020 Wales vs Switzerland match will be telecasted on Sony Ten 2/Sony Ten 2 HD.

Where can you live stream the Euro 2020 Wales vs Switzerland match?

The Euro 2020 Wales vs Switzerland match will live stream on Sony Liv and Jio TV (Sony Ten 2/Sony Ten 2 HD) in India.