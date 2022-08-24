EPL 2022: Here is everything you need to know about the competition

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM English Premier league celebrates its 30th anniversary this year.

The English Premier League, earlier known as Barclays Premier League, is one of the world's oldest football leagues.

The league kicked off during the summer of 1992 in England when the craze about the game was at its peak. The World Cup was a success, and England followed it up by launching their first domestic football league on 27th May 1992.

Important Landmarks

EPL is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. The milestone is something that many people are unaware of, so it's only fair to talk about the glories that the league accomplished during these decades.

Various teams have been playing in this league for years, but six teams have maintained a commendable record, playing since the first day of the league.

These are Arsenal, Chelsea, Everton, Manchester United, Liverpool, and Tottenham Hotspur. The record for most titles win lies with Manchester United(13).

The record for most wins in a season to win an EPL without losing any games lies with Arsenal. Arsene Wegner was the manager during that season.

One of the greatest managers that EPL had was Sir Alex Ferguson, who gave his life to Manchester United. Legendary footballers like Robert Van Persie, Cristiano Ronaldo, Juan Mata, Rio Fernandinho, and more trained and prospered under him.

During the last five years, Manchester City and Liverpool FC have been ruling the league with other English club giants like Chelsea, Manchester United, etc. Manchester City uplifted its fame and glory due to some iconic players such as Sergio Aguero, Yaya Toure, and David Silva over the years.

Rules and format of the game

The English Premier League organises 380 games for 20 teams. The team plays half of its matches on the home field and half on the away field.

The tournament begins in August and finishes in May of the next year. It is a point system league that works based on the highest points being scored at the end of the tournament. Every win gives a team 3 points while a draw gives only a point.

If any two teams at the end of the season finish at the same points then their goal difference and the number of goals scored are taken into consideration. The top four teams at the end of the season advance to the UEFA Champions League.

The 5th ranking team would make it to the UEFA Europa League, and the teams ranking 6th and 7th will play in the UEFA Conference League, but their participation rests on other teams that might make it to the event.

The English Premier League has lifted the face of football and laid the all-important groundwork for the game to prosper.

