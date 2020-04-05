UEFA denies August 3 deadline to complete 2019/20 Champions League

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Liverpool in action against Atletico Madrid in 2019/20 Champions League

UEFA on Sunday denied the August 3 deadline to complete the ongoing season's Champions League tournament after a report by German broadcaster ZDF quoted the organisation's President Aleksander Ceferin saying that the competition ought to finish by that date.

“It has been reported that UEFA President, Aleksander Ceferin told ZDF in Germany that the UEFA Champions League must finish by 3 August. This is not true,” said a statement from European soccer’s governing body.

“The President was very clear not to set exact dates for the end of the season.”

Football across the continent has come to a halt as the world fights against the novel coronavirus. Champions League too was stopped with the round of 16 yet to be completed.

“UEFA is currently analysing all options to complete domestic and European seasons with the European Club Association and the European Leagues in the working group set up on 17 March,” the UEFA statement said. “The primary priority of all the members of the working group is to preserve public health.

“Following on from that, it is to find calendar solutions to complete all competitions. Options are currently being studied to play matches in July and in August if needed, depending on restart dates and the permission of national authorities.”