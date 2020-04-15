UEFA ban player for assault during celebration in Europa League

Image Source : GETTY Copenhagen forward Michael Santos

European football governing body UEFA has handed a three-game suspension to Copenhagen forward Michael Santos for his clash with police and security staff during a goal celebration against Celtic in Europa League.

Santos and a Copenhagen staff member were charged by Police Scotland in connection with an alleged assault on an officer as his side celebrated their second goal in the 3-1 win in Glasgow on February 27, reports BBC Sport.

The Uruguayan forward, who had earlier scored, reportedly pushed over a police officer during Copenhagen's celebrations in their 4-2 aggregate win in the last-16 tie.

The club had said that the scorer of that decisive later goal -- Pep Biel -- was grabbed by "an official" while the Scottish club said a steward "tried to prevent a clash" before he was led away.

Copenhagen, in a statement on Wednesday, said they "believe the penalty is too harsh when all circumstances from the clash are taken into account".

"Therefore, we have now asked UEFA for the written statement of the sanction in order to assess whether or not the order should be appealed."

