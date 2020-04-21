Serie A clubs agree unanimously that 2019/20 season should be completed

Image Source : AP The statement also added that the restart of the season would happen “in compliance with medical protocols for the protection of players and all professionals.”

20 Serie A clubs have unanimously agreed on Tuesday that they should complete the 2019/20 season which has been halted owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, given that they are given permission by the Italian government.

Earlier last week, several clubs like Sampdoria and Torino opposed the decision with Brescia saying that they would rather want matches to be forfeited than be played in stadiums.

“The Serie A general assembly met this morning and confirmed, with a unanimous vote of all 20 clubs connected by video conference, the intention to complete the 2019-2020 football season, if the government allows it to take place,” Serie A said in a statement.

The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) wants training to resume from May onwards although he admitted that he doesn't know whether the government will allow resumption. He also wants the season to get finished even if it takes until Autumn.

