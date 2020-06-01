La Liga to pay tribute to COVID-19 heroes during every game post-restart

Image Source : AP The La Liga games will have applause in the 20th minute to pay tribute to the COVID-19 heroes.

Spanish LaLiga game post the restart will have applause in the 20th minute of every game as a way of paying tribute to the heroes of the COVID-19 pandemic, President Javier Tebas has said.

It is called Applause to Infinity.

"An initiative led by LaLiga to pay tribute to the heroes of the COVID-19 pandemic: health workers, law enforcement personnel, and all those who have continued to work during the lockdown. The tribute will be applause in the 20th minute of every game.

"How will we do that with no fans in the stadiums? We've created a new website (Applause to infinity) where fans can upload applause to support their team. The applause will then be played in stadiums in the 20th minute of every game in tribute to our heroes so that we keep them in our hearts, and so players and fans not only in Spain but across the world can hear it," Tebas said in quotes shared by LaLiga.

The league also published the dates and the kick-off times for the first two rounds of matches in the return to action after a break of over three months due to the coronavirus crisis.

"We've been working over the past weeks with historical temperature predictions together with the Spanish Meteorological Agency (AEMET) focusing on cities where LaLiga Santander and LaLiga SmartBank teams are based, and also with temperature forecasts for the next 15 days. If the AEMET predictions were to change, that 13:00 CET slot would be moved to 17:00 CET. It's important for us to have a match at 13:00 CET on Saturdays and Sundays so that our fans in other parts of the world can watch the games," Tebas said.

Barcelona will resume their bid to defend the Spanish title on June 13 away to Real Mallorca as LaLiga has confirmed dates for the first two rounds of fixtures after the restart following a break of more than two months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The season will return to action on June 11 with a local derby between Sevilla and Real Betis and there will be fixtures for the following seven days, with Barcelona hosting Leganes on June 16 and Real Madrid playing at home to Valencia on June 18.

All matches will be played behind closed doors, with Real playing their remaining six home games at the Estadio Alfredo di Stefano.

Tebas added that there will be two matchdays to be played over four days each.

"Two matchday will be played over four days each. That's how it will work. We haven't announced the rest of the matchday times because we're waiting on temperature predictions.

"There will be some days on which we won't play because matches will be too close together and teams need at least 72 hours between matches. It won't be easy to line up fixtures and so there may be a Monday with no matches, but that's how it will work. Four days per matchday from now until July 19th to decide the LaLiga champion, the European qualifiers and those who are relegated," he added.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage