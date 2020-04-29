Italy's sports minister warns of 'increasingly narrow path' for Serie A return

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Serie A could resume playing games in June.

The Italian sports minister says it is increasingly unlikely the soccer season will resume.

Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte announced Sunday that professional sports teams can resume training on May 18. That means Serie A could resume playing games in June.

But Vincenzo Spadafora tells Italian television channel LA7 that “resuming training absolutely does not mean resuming the season.”

He adds that he sees “the path to restarting Serie A getting ever narrower” and that if he was among the presidents of soccer teams “I would be thinking about next season.”

The French government called off the season in that country on Tuesday and Spadafora says that could push Italy to do the same.

