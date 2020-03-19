English football suspended until April 30, 2019/20 season extended indefinitely

Image Source : GETTY IMAGE English football suspended until at least April 30

The FA, Premier League, EFL and women’s professional game, together with the PFA and LMA, on Thursday evening, announced that professional football in England has been suspended until at least April 30. The statement also added that the 2019/20 season, which has been put on hold owing to the coronavirus scare, has been extended indefinitely.

Officials of the top 20 English clubs spoke over a conference call on Thursday to come up with a solution to complete the remaining fixture in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Hence, it has been decided that Premier League and women's football will remain suspended until April 30. And the deadline day for resuming the sport has been extended indefinitely.

Here's the full statement...

"The FA, Premier League, EFL and women’s professional game, together with the PFA and LMA, understand we are in unprecedented times and our thoughts are with everyone affected by COVID-19.

"We are united in our commitment to finding ways of resuming the 2019/20 football season and ensuring all domestic and European club league and cup matches are played as soon as it is safe and possible to do so.

"We have collectively supported UEFA in postponing EURO 2020 to create space in the calendar to ensure domestic and European club league and cup matches have an increased opportunity to be played and, in doing so, maintain the integrity of each competition.

"The FA’s Rules and Regulations state that “the season shall terminate not later than the 1 June” and “each competition shall, within the limit laid down by The FA, determine the length of its own playing season”. However, The FA’s Board has agreed for this limit to be extended indefinitely for the 2019/20 season in relation to Professional Football. Additionally, we have collectively agreed that the professional game in England will be further postponed until no earlier than 30 April.

"The progress of COVID-19 remains unclear and we can reassure everyone the health and welfare of players, staff and supporters are our priority. We will continue to follow Government advice and work collaboratively to keep the situation under review and explore all options available to find ways of resuming the season when the conditions allow.

"We would all like to re-emphasise that our thoughts are with everyone affected by COVID-19."