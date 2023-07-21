Yashasvi Jaiswal misses out on scoring a ton, but breaks Shikhar Dhawan's long standing record

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY AND PTI Shikhar Dhawan and Yashasvi Jaiswal

India locked horns against hosts West Indies in the second and final of the series on Thursday (July 21). After being invited to bat first, the visitors ended the opening day on 288/4 thanks to half-centuries from openers Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. While Kohli is still unbeaten on 87 and on the cusp of his 76th international ( and 29th Test) century. However, both Rohit and Jaiswal missed out on a golden opportunity to add one more three-figure score to their name/

Both players got out in the second session with Jaiswal getting out to Jason Holder while Jomel Warrican castled India skipper on 80. Jaiswal, meanwhile, might have scored only 57 runs but he has managed to enter an elite list among Indian players. There are very few Indian players who started their Test career on a high and Jaiswal has become one of them now to become third most run-scorer among Indians in first two Test matches of career.

Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 171 runs in the last Test and followed it up with 57 runs in the first innings of the second Test match. Scoring a total of 228 runs in his first two Test innings so far, Jaiswal went past Shikhar Dhawan in the list of Indian players to score most runs in first two Test innings of career. Dhawan had smashed 210 runs in his first two innings including a stunning 187 against Australia on debut.

Rohit Sharma is on top of this list having scored 288 runs in his first two outings in Tests against West Indies. The man had started his career with twin centuries and is going strong opening the innings even now. Sourav Ganguly is at the second position with 267 runs in his first two knocks in Test cricket. Currently discarded, Prithvi Shaw is also on this list scoring 204 runs in this aspect.

Indian players to score most runs in first two Test innings:

Rohit Sharma - 288 runs

Sourav Ganguly - 267 runs

Yashasvi Jaiswal - 228 runs

Shikhar Dhawan - 210 runs

Prithvi Shaw - 204 runs

