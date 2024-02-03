Yashasvi Jaiswal breaks 17-year drought for India with his double-hundred in Tests

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Yashasvi Jaiswal

Yashasvi Jaiswal tumbled records on Saturday (February 3) scoring his maiden double hundred for India in Tests. He got out after scoring 209 runs off 290 deliveries with 19 fours and seven sixes and on the back of his trailblazing knock, India managed to post 396 runs on the board in their first innings.

Among many records that he broke and created, Jaiswal also ended the 17-year drought for the country in the format as this turned out to be the first double-century for India by a left-handed batter since 2007. Sourav Ganguly was the last batter to do so back in 2007 against Pakistan smashing 239 runs in Bengaluru with the match ending in a draw.

Other left-handers to breach the 200-run mark for India in the longest form of the game are Vinod Kambli (twice) and Gautam Gambhir and Jaiswal is the fourth left-hander to achieve this feat in the format.

Left-handed batters to score double-centuries for India in Tests

Player Score Opposition Year Sourav Ganguly 239 Pakistan 2007 Vinod Kambli 227 Zimbabwe 1993 Vinod Kambli 224 England 1993 Yashasvi Jaiswal 209 England 2024 Gautam Gambhir 206 Australia 2006

Jaiswal also notched up the fourth highest score for an Indian left-handed batter in red-ball cricket going past Gautam Gambhir who scored 206 runs against Australia 18 years ago. Moreover, the youngster is also third youngest batter for the country to cross the 200-run mark in Tests in an innings. Vinod Kambli and Sunil Gavaskar did it at the age of 21 years 35 days and 21 years 283 days respectively while Jaiswal is currently 22 years and 37 days old.

Youngest Indian players to score a double-hundred in Tests