Yashasvi Jaiswal leaps in thin air to celebrate maiden Test double hundred | WATCH

Yashasvi Jaiswal has become the third-youngest Indian to score a Test double century. Vinod Kambli (21 years and 32 days) and Sunil Gavaskar (21 years 277 days) are two of India's youngest players to rack up a Test double hundred.

Yashasvi Jaiswal scored his maiden Test double hundred on day 2 of the 2nd Test at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Vizag. Jaiswal has become the third-youngest Indian in the history of Test cricket to score a Test double century after Vinod Kambli and Sunil Gavaskar.

Jaiswal achieved the milestone on the second delivery of the 102nd over. He swept a full toss from Shoaib Bashir towards the square leg fence for a boundary to cross the 200-run mark.

Jaiswal had made his intentions clear right from the first ball of the 102nd over that he was going for the milestone and not willing to wait for too long.

Bashir bowled a quicker delivery on Jaiswal's pads and the latter deposited it into the stands over the square leg fence for a maximum to reach 197.

The next delivery turned out to be an absolute gift from Bashir and the Mumbai batter was too good to miss out on that one.

Jaiswal dropped his bat and helmet as soon as the ball went past the boundary skirting and celebrated his first Test double century with enthusiasm.

Watch Yashasvi Jaiswal's celebration:

Notably, Yashasvi is the 11th youngest player to score a double ton in the longest format of the sport.

Related Stories
England announce two teams for New Zealand T20Is amid schedule clash with WPL 2024

AUS-W vs SA-W 1st ODI: Adelaide Oval Pitch Report

U19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2024: India's Road to Semifinals

