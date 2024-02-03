Yashasvi Jaiswal leaps in thin air to celebrate maiden Test double hundred | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : AP Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Yashasvi Jaiswal scored his maiden Test double hundred on day 2 of the 2nd Test at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Vizag. Jaiswal has become the third-youngest Indian in the history of Test cricket to score a Test double century after Vinod Kambli and Sunil Gavaskar.

Jaiswal achieved the milestone on the second delivery of the 102nd over. He swept a full toss from Shoaib Bashir towards the square leg fence for a boundary to cross the 200-run mark.

Jaiswal had made his intentions clear right from the first ball of the 102nd over that he was going for the milestone and not willing to wait for too long.

Bashir bowled a quicker delivery on Jaiswal's pads and the latter deposited it into the stands over the square leg fence for a maximum to reach 197.

The next delivery turned out to be an absolute gift from Bashir and the Mumbai batter was too good to miss out on that one.

Jaiswal dropped his bat and helmet as soon as the ball went past the boundary skirting and celebrated his first Test double century with enthusiasm.

Watch Yashasvi Jaiswal's celebration:

Notably, Yashasvi is the 11th youngest player to score a double ton in the longest format of the sport.

India's playing XI:

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Rajat Patidar, Srikar Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mukesh Kumar

Bench:

Washington Sundar, Sarfaraz Khan, Avesh Khan, Saurabh Kumar, Dhruv Jurel

Support staff:

Rahul Dravid, Vikram Rathour, Paras Mhambrey

England's playing XI:

Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes (wk), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, Shoaib Bashir, James Anderson

Bench:

Mark Wood, Ollie Robinson, Daniel Lawrence, Gus Atkinson

Support staff:

Brendon McCullum, Paul Collingwood, Marcus Trescothick, Neil Killeen, Jeetan Patel