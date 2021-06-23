Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES WTC Final: Ravichandran Ashwin becomes highest wicket-taker in World Test Championship

Ravichandran Ashwin has become the highest wicket-taker in the World Test Championship, going past Australia's Pat Cummins (70 wickets) for the feat. Ashwin took the wicket of Devon Conway to achieve the mark.

Ashwin took his 71st wicket during the final of the WTC against New Zealand in Southampton.

The off-spinner dismissed both the openers, Tom Latham and Conway in the 139-run chase in the final.

Ashwin has been the key to India's victories throughout the side's World Test Championship journey, which started against West Indies in 2019. The off-spinner was the highest wicket-taker in the home series against South Africa in 2019, and followed it with consistent performances against Bangladesh in the same year.

He was India's second-highest wicket-taker during the side's tour of Australia with 12 wickets, despite missing the final Test in Brisbane due to injury.

Against England earlier this year, Ashwin ended as the highest wicket-taker in the series again, with 32 dismissals to his name in four Tests.

In the first innings against New Zealand in the final, Ashwin gave India the opening breakthrough with the wicket of Tom Latham.

Earlier in the day, New Zealand bowled India out on 170 and have currently lost two wickets in the 139-run chase.