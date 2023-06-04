WTC Final: Big blow for Australia as star bowler gets ruled out ahead of match against India

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IND vs AUS

Australia and India are set to face each other in the World Test Championship Final to be played at the Oval, beginning on June 7. Ahead of the thrilling encounter, Australia have suffered a massive blow as their star seamer has been ruled out of the game. The 15-member WTC squad of the Kangaroos has now been updated in the last minute. After getting ruled out of the recently concluded Indian Premier League, Josh Hazlewood will miss the WTC final due to his ongoing Achilles and side issue.

"Hazelwood has been battling injury since he departed his stint with the Royal Challengers Bangalore early during the Indian Premier League and Australia have decided to take no risks with the right-armer ahead of a busy upcoming schedule," ICC mentioned in a statement.

Michael Neser have made the cut in the squad after hiss brilliant performance in England's Country Championship as he scalped 19 wickets from just five matches and have also scored a century. The 33-year-old right-armer has managed just two Tests during his career. He will want to find a place in the Playing XI of the Aussies in the World Test Championship Final.

"In-form all-rounder Michael Neser earns a call-up to Australia's 15-player squad for the one-off Test in south London and could come into contention to earn a place in their final XI if selectors opt to include him ahead of Scott Boland. His inclusion has been approved by the World Test Championship Final's Event Technical Committee," the statement added.

It is expected that Hazlewood will be available for selection for the first Ashes Test in Birmingham from June 16.

Updated Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, Michael Neser, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, David Warner

Standby players: Mitch Marsh, Matthew Renshaw

