WTC Final 2023: New Zealand announce squad for two crucial home Tests against Sri Lanka

New Zealand announce squad for Sri Lanka Test series

WTC Final 2023: Just a few days back, the Kiwis pulled off a stunner against England in the 2nd Test that was played in Basin Reserve, Wellington. After being asked to follow on, the Kiwis registered a strong comeback and defeated Ben Stokes' side by a slender margin of 1 run. The series ended in a draw with both the teams winning one match each, and now they are set to host Sri Lanka in a two-match Test series that has a lot of significance as far as the WTC finals are concerned.

Along with India and Australia, Sri Lanka are also in the race to reserve their spot for the WTC finals that will be played from June 7, 2023, to June 11, 2023, at The Oval. Sri Lanka are still in the hunt and they need to play exceedingly well and whitewash the hosts if they want to clash with the Aussies in the final. The Aussies have just defeated India in the 3rd Test match of the IND vs AUS series and this has come as a ray of hope for the Sri Lankan team.

New Zealand are the defending champions of the mace, but right now they are out of the race and will have to watch the title going to somebody else. The concern with the Kiwis lies in their bowling. Tim Southee has already opted out of his national duties and Kyle Janieson's continued back problems have done New Zealand no good. On the other hand, there is the Sri Lankan team who are desperate to get a 2-0 result and then prepare themselves to play the WTC 2023 final.

Sri Lanka's Test schedule to face New Zealand:

March 09, 2023-March 13, 2023: 1st Test at Hagley Oval, Christchurch

March 17, 2023-March 21, 2023: 2nd Test at Basin Reserve, Wellington

New Zealand's squad: Tim Southee (c), Tom Blundell (wk), Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Blair Tickner, Neil Wagner, Scott Kuggeleijn, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson, and Will Young

