WTC points table: New Zealand extend their lead at the top, freefall continues for South Africa

New Zealand sealed the two-match Test series 2-0 against South Africa to extend their lead at the top of the WTC points table

New Zealand have extended their lead at the top of the World Test Championship (WTC) points table with a 2-0 win over South Africa, their first-ever in history. New Zealand and South Africa, both came into the series with a 50 points percentage (PCT) in the table and with the Kiwis winning both games against the inexperienced Proteas side, they have taken their PCT to 75. New Zealand have a 20 per cent lead over Australia, who are in the second place currently but that will change as the trans-Tasman rivals will be up against each other in a two-match series.

Former skipper Kane Williamson was the player of the series after scoring 403 runs including three centuries as he smashed his 32nd ton in the format to guide his side to win the second Test in Hamilton by 7 wickets.

New Zealand's win meant South Africa slipped further on the table as they are now in eighth position, just one above the bottom-placed Sri Lanka. South Africa are tied with England but since Ben Stokes' led side has won more games, they are in 7th position on the table.

Standings Team Played Won Lost Draw Points PCT 1 New Zealand 4 3 1 0 36 75.00 2 Australia 10 6 3 1 66 55.00 3 India 6 3 2 1 38 52.77 4 Bangladesh 2 1 1 0 12 50.00 5 Pakistan 5 2 3 0 22 36.66 6 West Indies 4 1 2 1 16 33.33 7 England 7 3 3 1 21 25.00 8 South Africa 4 1 3 0 12 25.00 9 Sri Lanka 2 0 2 0 0 0.00

Elsewhere, India and England are involved in the third Test in Rajkot and if the hosts are able to get a 2-1 lead, their PCT will rise to 59.5 and hence will leapfrog Australia to the second position. However, the positions will continue to fluctuate with the Australia-New Zealand Test series set to run parallel when it kicks off on February 29.