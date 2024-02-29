Mumbai Indians wait on Shabnim Ismail's recovery; Harmanpreet Kaur set to return for RCB game

Thursday, February 29, 2024
     
"Harmanpreet should be back for Saturday (against RCB), and I am really confident on that. We're just waiting on Ismail. It shouldn't be too long. But obviously we don't want to kind of bring her back too early," Charlotte Edwards said after defeat against UP Warriorz on Wednesday.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: February 29, 2024 16:07 IST
Harmanpreet Kaur
Image Source : WPL Harmanpreet Kaur against Gujarat Giants during the WPL game on February 25, 2024

Mumbai Indians suffered a heavy defeat against UP Warriorz in their latest Women's Premier League 2024 game on Wednesday. UP Warriorz registered their first win of the season chasing down 161 runs with ease as Mumbai tasted their first defeat in 2024.

After recording two wins in their opening two matches, the defending champions faced struggling Warriorz without their skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and star pacer Shabnim Ismail. Deputy skipper Natalie Sciver-Brunt stepped up for the toss and revealed Harmanpreet and Shabnim to miss the game due to 'niggles'.

The team's head coach Charlotte Edwards provided injury updates after the team's huge loss. Edwards revealed that Harmanpreet is likely to make her return for the team's next game against Royal Challengers Bangalore (March 2) but added that the team will wait on the South African pacer's availability. 

"Yeah, unfortunately, Harman was not available for selection today (Wednesday)," Harmanpreet said in the post-match press meet in Bengaluru on Wednesday. "But she should be back for Saturday (against RCB), and I am really confident on that. We're just waiting on Ismail. It shouldn't be too long. But obviously, we don't want to kind of bring her back too early."

Mumbai Indians managed to post a challenging 161 runs on the scoreboard after being forced to bat first against UP Warriorz. Hayley Matthews ended her poor run of form by smashing her first fifty of the season while Yastik Bhatia and Amelia Kerr scored crucial runs for Mumbai.

However, Mumbai failed to make an impact with a ball in the absence of Shabnim. England pacer Issy Wong impressed with two wickets for 30 off her three overs but UP Warriorz chased down the target with seven wickets and 21 balls remaining. 

Mumbai remain in the second position in the points table with two wins in three games and next face leaders Royal Challengers Bangalore who are yet to taste a defeat this season. 

