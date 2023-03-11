WPL 2023: 'I will take the blame as well', says Smriti Mandhana as RCB bag fourth straight loss

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Smriti Mandhana

RCB suffered their fourth consecutive loss in their latest game against UP Warriorz, and to be honest, it came in a devastating fashion that show them go down without inflicting any damage to UP's batting line-up.

Speaking at the post-match presentations, Smriti Mandhana said that even she is to blame for the team's poor show as top-order batters need to help put up runs on board. "I think in the last four games, it has been happening. We start well and we lose a cluster of wickets. I will take the blame as well. As a top-order batter, we need to put up runs on the board for the bowlers to defend," Mandhana said after the game.

Mandhana further added that the team has been trying to field out a balanced playing 11 and that she has spoken to all players and has been trying to rally them up following a hard week.

"We spoke about it before this match that we will try to take 7-8 runs per over but it did not work out today. As top-order batters, we need to bat well and put up a good total to defend. We are trying to get a balanced team that can win us a game. I have tried to speak to almost all the players, and pep them up and I have to keep doing it. Last week has been tough. Lots to reflect on and lots to work on."

The India vice-captain added, "A lot of people have reached out to me and as an international cricketer, we have faced these situations before.

I have my family around me always but I always believe that you have to sit by yourself and rectify your mistakes."

RCB will next be in action on March 13 against Delhi Capitals, following which they will again take on UP Warriroz on March 15.

