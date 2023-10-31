Tuesday, October 31, 2023
     
World Cup 2023: Trent Boult, Mitchell Starc chasing major tournament records in upcoming matches

Trent Boult, the left-arm pacer, has taken 48 wickets in just 25 ODI innings in the ODI World Cup history. Boult has taken 9 wickets in the 2023 edition and needs only two more scalps to become the first New Zealand bowler to reach 50 wickets in tournament history.

Sumeet Kavthale New Delhi Updated on: October 31, 2023 18:15 IST
Australia vs New Zealand during World Cup 2019
Australia vs New Zealand during World Cup 2019

Australia and New Zealand produced the most memorable encounters in World Cup history in their latest clash on October 28 with the former clinching a narrow five-run win. Both teams are enjoying an excellent run in the tournament with four wins in their respective six games and are leading contenders to secure semifinal qualification.

Trent Boult took three wickets during the recent clash against Australia and has been brilliant in the tournament with nine wickets so far. The left-arm pacer is on the verge of claiming a major milestone in the upcoming game if he takes two more wickets.

With two wickets, Boult will become the first-ever New Zealand bowler to reach 50 wickets in the ODI World Cup history. Boult will also surpass the legendary Sri Lankan pacer Chaminda Vaas to bag the sixth-most wickets in the tournament. 

Most wickets in ODI World Cup history:

  1. Glenn McGrath - 71 wickets in 39 innings
  2. Muthiah Muralidaran - 68 wickets in 39 innings
  3. Mitchell Starc - 56 wickets in 24 innings
  4. Lasith Malinga - 56 wickets in 28 innings
  5. Wasim Akram - 55 wickets in 36 innings
  6. Chaminda Vaas - 49 wickets in 31 innings
  7. Trent Boult - 48 wickets in 25 innings

New Zealand next face South Africa in their seventh World Cup 2023 match at Pune MCA Stadium on November 1. A win will boost their chances of securing the semifinal qualification for the fourth successive time in the tournament history.

On the other hand, Australia clash against their arch-rivals England at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on November 4. Both Australia and New Zealand are favourites to qualify for the knockouts without much trouble with three matches in hand.

