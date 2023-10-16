World Cup 2023: Mujeeb Ur Rahman embraces young fan after Afghanistan's historic win over England | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : MUFADDAL VOHRA/ X Mujeeb Ur Rahman with a young fan.

Afghanistan's mystery spinner Mujeeb-Ur-Rahman's heartwarming gesture to a young fan floored the internet after the Afghan side scripted history at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi by beating the defending champions England on Sunday, October 16.

Mujeeb embraced a young fan who was crying inconsolably after Afghanistan recorded only their second win in the history of the ODI World Cup as they shocked the Three Lions by 69 runs. The 22-year-old bowling allrounder was awarded the Player of the Match for his remarkable contribution to Afghanistan's memorable win.

Watch the video:

Firstly, Mujeeb dazzled with the bat in hand and helped Afghanistan get to 284. After losing seven wickets for just 233 runs, the Afghan side was under the scare of getting bundled out without even scoring 250 and that's when Mujeeb chipped in and scored a came of 28 off just 16 balls, including three fours and a six at a stupendous strike rate of 175.00.

Mujeeb's quick blitz guided the Hasmatullah Shahidi-led side to a defendable score of 284. But it was not the end of Mujeeb's heroics in the game. He rattled England's batting order with three wickets and derailed their run chase completely.

Mujeeb picked the scalp of arguably the premier batter of England - Joe Root inside the first seven overs and gave the Jos Buttler-led side an early setback. His second wicket of the evening came in the form of Harry Brook who was threatening to take the game away from Afghanistan.

Mujeeb's final scalp came in the form of Chris Woakes as the mystery spinner disturbed the latter's furniture to end England's hopes of winning the game.

Mujeeb dedicated his Player of the Match award to all the earthquake victims in Afghanistan. Afghanistan will play against New Zealand in their next match in Chennai on Wednesday, October 18.

