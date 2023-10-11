World Cup: Mohammad Rizwan dedicates Pakistan's record chase vs Sri Lanka to 'brothers and sisters' in Gaza

Follow us on Image Source : AP Mohammad Rizwan celebrates after scoring a hundred vs Sri Lanka.

Pakistan's wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan has dedicated the team's record-breaking World Cup run chase versus Sri Lanka on Tuesday, October 10 to his "brothers and sisters in Gaza". Rizwan played a key role in the game and scored 131* off 121 balls and also claimed three catches. He was awarded the Player of the Match for his match-winning contribution.

Rizwan took to 'X' formerly Twitter and wrote, "This was for our brothers and sisters in Gaza.

Happy to contribute in the win. Credits to the whole team and especially Abdullah Shafique and Hassan Ali for making it easier.

Extremely grateful to the people of Hyderabad for the amazing hospitality and support throughout."

Rizwan's post has come amid an intense military combat between Israel and Hamas, a militant group that primarily operates from the Gaza Strip that lies to the right of Israel.

The ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict has left 1900 dead and the numbers may continue to rise in the coming days.

Significantly, the International Cricket Council (ICC) - the global cricketing governing body doesn't permit the players and its match officials to take a political stand or make any political statement.

The "Personal Messages" section of the ICC rules and regulations states that, "Approval shall not be granted for messages which relate to political, religious or racial activities or causes. The ICC shall have the final say in determining whether any such message is approved."

The ICC has previously taken stringent action in similar cases in the past which alludes that it may take action against Rizwan. Interestingly, England's star all-rounder Moeen Ali was asked by match referee David Boon to remove his wristbands that had slogans of "Free Palestine" and "Save Gaza" during a Test match against India in 2014. Even India's legendary wicketkeeper batter MS Dhoni was denied permission to keep wickets with gloves bearing the Indian army insignia.

