'Tough to digest...': Hardik Pandya gives first reaction after getting ruled out of World Cup 2023

World Cup 2023: The Indian Cricket team was dealt a huge blow on Saturday morning when star player Hardik Pandya was ruled out of the remainder of World Cup 2023. The swashbuckling all-rounder will miss out on the remaining games as he has not recovered from his ankle injury that he sustained two weeks back. The International Cricket Council confirmed the development in a news release earlier adding that Prasidh Krishna has replaced the Baroda star in India's World Cup squad.

Pandya has now given his initial reaction after the injury heartbreak. He took to social media and expressed his disappointment over the development. "Tough to digest the fact that I will miss out on the remaining part of the World Cup. I'll be with the team, in spirit, cheering them on every ball of every game. Thanks for all the wishes, the love, and the support has been incredible. This team is special and I'm sure we'll make everyone proud. Love, always, HP," Pandya wrote on his X account.

Pandya in World Cup 2023

The Indian star played four matches in the ongoing World Cup. He suffered the injury in India's fourth clash of the tournament against Bangladesh. The 30-year-old batted only once in the tournament - against Australia when he scored an unbeaten 11 in India's win. Pandya did not get to bat in the next matches. The all-rounder picked up the ankle injury on October 19 against Bangladesh when team India was fielding. He got injured on his bowling follow-through while trying to stop a ball in his first over. The Bardoa star did not return to participate in the entire game.

Prasidh Krishna called in

India have called in tall and lanky pace bowler Prasidh Krishna in Pandya's place. Prasidh has played 17 ODIs in his career and he was also part of India's squad for the Asia Cup. The pace bowler played a game against Bangladesh in the Asian tournament. He also played two games in the ODI series against Australia before the World Cup.

