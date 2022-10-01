Women's Asia Cup 2022, IND-W vs SL-W LIVE STREAMING: When and where to watch India's first match | DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Streaming details of IND-W vs SL-W Asia Cup 2022 match

Highlights India women will take on Sri Lanka women in the opening game of Asia Cup 2022

India women will play against Pakistan women on October 7, 2022

The event is being hosted by Bangladesh

Women's Asia Cup 2022, IND-W vs SL-W LIVE STREAMING: Riding high on a historic 3-0 clean sweep on England, Harmanpreet Kaur and her girls are headed towards the all-important Women's Asia Cup. This edition of the Women's Asia Cup is being hosted by Bangladesh and the Indian women's team certainly wouldn't want to repeat the same mistakes that the men's team did in the recently concluded Asia Cup which was hosted by UAE. Team India kickstart their campaign against neighbours Sri Lanka.

The Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur who has been in red-hot form lately has opened up on how she is not weighed down by the responsibilities of captaincy. Kaur seems to cherish the additional responsibilities that have been bestowed upon her and it certainly is very much evident in her game. The India captain also opened up on the importance of the Asia Cup and said that this tournament will give them a chance to test their bench strength. The Indian women's team is certainly looking to groom young blood and it wouldn't be a surprise if fans get to see new faces in the Indian outfit. As of now, Shafali Verma's form is a cause of concern for the Indian team, but if she somehow can get her rhythm back, the Indian team will hugely benefit from that.

As India women take on Sri Lanka women in their opening game, here is where and how the game can be watched.

When will the IND-W vs SL-W match be played?

The match will be played on October 1, 2022

Where will the IND-W vs SL-W match be played?

The match will be played at Sylhet Outer Cricket Stadium, Sylhet

When will the IND-W vs SL-W match start?

The match will start at 1:00 pm IST

Which TV channel will televise the IND-W vs SL-W match?

The match will be televised live on Star Sports Network in India.

Which application will live stream the IND-W vs SL-W match?

The match will be live streamed on the Disney + Hotstar app and website.

What are the squads of both contesting teams?

India: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Sabbhineni Meghana, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Dayalan Hemalatha, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Richa Ghosh(w), Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh, Kiran Navgire, Jemimah Rodrigues, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Sri Lanka: Hasini Perera, Chamari Athapaththu(c), Harshitha Madavi, Anushka Sanjeewani(w), Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Malsha Shehani, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Sugandika Kumari, Inoka Ranaweera, Achini Kulasuriya, Tharika Sewwandi, Madushika Methtananda, Rashmi Silva, Kaushani Nuthyangana

